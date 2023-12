Not in race for MP CM's post, announces Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Dec 5 Amid speculations on the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP retained power in a landslide, outgoing incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that he is not in the race for the post.

Chouhan made the announcement in a video, saying that he was not an aspirant for the post earlier and is not so now too, and is only a worker of the party and will strive to accomplish whatever responsibility the party gives him.

He termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi his leader and said he would diligently to whatever work that was assigned to him.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 230-member house while the Congress could only get 66, and the remaining one was won by the Bharat Adivasi Party.

Chouhan also said that he will be going to Chhindwara - the bastion of state Congress chief Kamal Nath - on Wednesday and not be going to Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor