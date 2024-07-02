Not introspection, but interested in ‘Shirshashan’: PM Modi pokes fun at Cong, cites 'Sholay' dialogue

New Delhi, July 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the Congress in Lok Sabha over its ‘third worst’ performance in the Parliamentary elections, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

PM Modi’s criticism of the Congress came amid loud protests and chaos by the Opposition benches, even drawing warnings from Speaker Om Birla.

During his speech, PM Modi said this was the third biggest defeat for the Congress as it failed to cross the 100-seat mark for the third time, but that hasn’t opened its eyes.

“Instead of doing self-introspection over subsequent poll debacles, they are more interested in doing ‘Shirshashan',” PM Modi said, poking fun at Congress.

He added that a brazen attempt was underway by the grand old party to portray the poll results as its victory over the BJP.

PM Modi said the Congress and its whole ecosystem are now engaged in making a ‘kid’ happier over poll results, in an apparent reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He also mentioned the story of a student and cited a character from the film ‘Sholay’ to deride the Congress and the Leader of Opposition.

“People used to commend a student with 99 marks moving around with arrogance. His histrionics were called out when his teacher came and called out his bluff. The student fetched 99 out of 543 marks and not out of 100,” he said, eliciting cheers from the treasury benches.

Citing the 'Mausi' character from the cult Bollywood film 'Sholay', PM Modi said, “The statements of Congress leaders have surpassed even the film Sholay. You all must remember Mausi ji from the film 'Sholay'. Arey Mausi, we have lost for the third time but it is a moral victory. Arey Mausi, we have got 0 seats in 13 states, but I still am the hero."

Though the Prime Minister didn’t name Rahul Gandhi, the focal point of his criticism was centred around the Congress MP as the grand old party has been crediting Rahul Gandhi for the party doubling its tally in the 2024 elections.

PM Modi also said that the House witnessed ‘Baalak Vilaap’ on Monday, the day when Rahul Gandhi spoke for about 90 minutes, lashing out at the NDA dispensation.The Prime Minister also lambasted the Congress for its repeated attempts to 'create anarchy' and take the nation for a ride by spreading falsehood.

He said that after 2024, Congress will be known as ‘Parjeevi Congress'. Explaining the meaning of 'Parjeevi', he said the Congress has eaten the votes of its allies, whomsoever it has collaborated with.

