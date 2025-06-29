Not just a tournament, it's a celebration of unity & hope: PM Modi hails staging of Bodoland CEM Cup

New Delhi, June 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, praised the power of sports in Bodoland, Assam, highlighting the Bodoland CEM Cup as a symbol of unity and hope in the Bodo Territorial Area.

The Bodoland Chief Executive Member's (CEM) Cup Football Tournament is a visionary initiative by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), leveraging sports as a means of social transformation. The tournament embodies BTC’s commitment to fostering unity, peace, and football talent across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

"Imagine a picture. The morning sun is touching the hills, the light is slowly moving towards the plains, and with that light, a troupe of football lovers is advancing. The whistle blows and in a few moments, the ground reverberates with applause and slogans. People's enthusiasm is increasing with every pass, every goal. You must be wondering… what a beautiful world is that?

"This picture is the reality of Bodoland, a major region of Assam. Bodoland today stands out in the country with a new face, a new identity. The energy and confidence that the youth here have, is most visible on the football field. In the Bodo Territorial Area, the Bodoland CEM Cup is being organised. This is not just a tournament; it has become a celebration of unity and hope," Modi said.

The tournament is organised at multiple administrative levels - including Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), BTCLA Constituencies, Districts, and the Council Level - ensuring widespread participation and accessibility. It complements initiatives like football academies and the participation of Bodoland FC in national events like the Durand Cup.

"More than three thousand seven hundred teams, about seventy thousand players, and even among them, a large number of our daughter’s participation! These statistics tell the story of a big change in Bodoland. Bodoland is now increasingly casting its glow on the sports map of the country," PM Modi said.

In a region that has seen past unrest, the CEM Cup uses football to unify diverse communities. It fosters a shared identity, bringing people together through the universal language of sports.

"There was a time when struggle itself was the identity of this place. Then the avenues for the youth here were limited. But today, there are new dreams in their eyes and the courage of self-reliance in their hearts.

"The football players hailing from here are now making their mark at a high level. Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, Manbir Basumatari - these are not just the names of football players - they are the identity of that new generation who catapulted Bodoland from the field to the national stage," PM Modi added.

As sports promote both physical and mental health. The CEM Cup encourages discipline, teamwork, and perseverance among youth, contributing to holistic community development.

"Many of them practiced with limited resources; many forged their way through difficult circumstances, and today many young children of the country kickstart their dreams, inspired by their names. If we have to expand our capability, first of all we have to focus on our fitness and wellbeing," he concluded.

