Not just for my performance, it's what I am giving back to my sport: Anju Bobby George on award

Sprinter Anju Bobby George, who was recently honoured with 'Woman of the Year' award, said that it is not just for performance but what she is giving back to her sport.

"It is an honour to receive 'Woman of the Year' award from World Athletics. It is not just for my performance but it is what I am giving back to society and my sport," Anju told ANI.

She further said that she started her training academy namely Anju Bobby George Foundation in Bengaluru.

"13 women athletes are training at the academy. One of my students has already reached world stage," she said.

Expressing gratitude to her supporters, fellow athletes, coaches, family, federation and everyone who stood with her during her journey, she extended her New year wishes.

World Athletics awarded sprinter Anju Bobby George as 'Woman of the Year' after her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps made her more than a worthy recipient of this year's award.

George, the former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport.

In 2016 she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medallist.

A constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation, Bobby George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport, and hence she was awarded Woman of the Year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor