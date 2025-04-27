‘Not just half an hour, but Pakistan is half a century behind India’: Owaisi

Hyderabad, April 27 Slamming Pakistan once again for the terror attack at Pahalgam, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that Pakistan is half a century behind India.

Owaisi was addressing a public meeting at Prabhani in Maharashtra to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Hyderabad MP came down heavily on Pakistan for the terror attack. He also dismissed the threats of Pakistani leaders. “You are not just half an hour behind, you are half a century behind India. Your country's budget is not even equal to our military budget,” he said.

“Pakistan repeatedly says that they have nuclear bombs, atomic bombs. Remember, if you go into another country and kill innocent people, no country will remain silent."

The AIMIM chief reiterated that terrorists asked the religion of tourists at Pahalgam before killing them. “Which religion are you talking about? You are worse than the Khawarij. This act shows you are the successors of ISIS,” he said.

Owaisi said Pakistan had been training terrorists for several years to target India. He also stated that international law allows India to enforce a blockade of Pakistan’s Air Force and allows India to hack their Internet by using our ethical hackers.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action to economically weaken Pakistan.

Owaisi also told PM Modi that Kashmiris like Kashmir are an integral part of India. “Some anchors on TV channels are speaking against Kashmiris. They are shameless. If Kashmir is our integral part and will remain so, Kashmiris are also an integral part of India. How can we suspect them?” he said.

The MP pointed out that it was a Kashmiri who laid down his life while fighting the terrorists, and it was a Kashmiri who carried an injured child on his back and walked for 40 minutes to save his life.

On the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Owaisi appealed to people to participate in the protest programmes announced by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). He urged people to participate in ‘Batti Gul’ programme on April 30 by switching off lights.

The AIMIM chief lashed out at Ajit Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Jayant Chaudhary, and Chandrababu Naidu for supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He said Muslims and secular-minded people will not forgive them.

Owaisi alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Back has once again resorted to back-stabbing.

Targeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Owaisi said he had put the political future of his son at stake by supporting the Bill.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor