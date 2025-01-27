‘Not just infrastructure project, but vision for sustainable future’: Meghalaya CM on Tura water supply scheme

Shillong, Jan 27 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Greater Tura Urban Water Supply Scheme, saying it is not an infrastructure project but a vision for a sustainable future for the area.

“Tura Urban Water Supply Scheme is not just an infrastructure project but a vision for a better, sustainable future for Tura,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a function held at Tura District Auditorium.

He added that this project was conceptualised with Late P A Sangma in 2004-2005 where it was envisioned that this project would not only ease the water problems faced by urban Tura even during those days but would benefit agriculture, fisheries and tourism.

“Therefore it gives me great happiness that the foundation stone for this project is being laid today,” he said.

Sangma also informed that the Tura Urban Water Supply Scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 398.48 crore is an ambitious project to address the water shortages faced by the town of Tura.

“It is designed to provide Tura with a dependable and sustainable water supply,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the project is funded by the Union government through the Special Assistance on Capital Investment and added that the project is expected to be completed in about 24-36 months.

“This scheme is a reflection of the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents of Tura.

Sangma added that once completed, the project will have a lasting impact on public health, support economic growth, and enhance the overall quality of life for Tura's residents.

The Chief Minister for the active participation and engagement of the local community for the successful implementation of the project.

“I urge every stakeholder and solicit the cooperation of all concerned to extend their support, especially in the preservation and protection of the catchment areas for the government can only initiate projects, and build reservoirs but the source of water for these reservoirs and dams are the catchment areas that needs to be protected,” he said.

He added that by involving residents in every step of the process, the government’s aim is to create a sense of ownership and responsibility, empowering the people of Tura to take pride in their contributions to the development of their town.

The Chief Minister also highlighted some of the developmental schemes and projects for Tura to secure a better future for all citizens.

