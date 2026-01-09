Not necessarily Cong’s stand: Majeed Memon on Khurshid backing Delhi govt on demolition drive

New Delhi, Jan 9 Trinamool Congress leader Majeed Memon on Friday reacted to Salman Khurshid’s remarks supporting the demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in central Delhi, stating that the Congress leader's comments reflected his personal opinion and not necessarily the official stand of the Congress party.

Responding to Khurshid’s backing of the government action, Memon said, “This is Salman Khurshid’s personal view. Anyone can express their opinion, and he has shared his perspective. Whether the Congress supports this statement or not remains to be seen. Any action taken under the law is always welcome, but if an action causes unrest, clashes, or undermines the legal system, it must be stopped. Such things should not happen.”

Memon’s remarks come amid political reactions to the demolition drive carried out near Turkman Gate under a court order. The operation, aimed at removing alleged encroachments close to the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, triggered violent clashes after a large crowd gathered at the site.

According to authorities, stone-pelting by protestors injured several police personnel, following which additional security forces were deployed to bring the situation under control. Officials said the area is now calm, while investigations and legal proceedings related to the violence are ongoing.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking to IANS, Congress leader Salman Khurshid had defended the demolition action and backed the government, stressing that it was carried out in compliance with judicial directions.

“The court has issued its order, and the matter is now settled. No harm has come to the worshippers or the mosque. For this, we should acknowledge the government for doing the right thing. Where illegal construction existed, action was taken according to the court’s orders. Everyone should accept the court’s decision, and there is no reason to dispute it,” Khurshid had said.

Memon, however, underlined that while lawful action must be respected, it should not result in public unrest or violence. He cautioned that any step which leads to clashes or destabilises public order needs to be reassessed, regardless of the legal backing.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool leader also made broader political remarks, criticising the role of governors appointed under the BJP-led government.

“The governors have also become pawns of the BJP, which is unfortunate. I must say with due respect that the office of the governor is highly dignified and honourable. However, unfortunately, the way governors have been appointed by the BJP government shows that most are RSS members and aligned with the BJP. This undermines the constitutional framework, and a governor acting in favour of a political party is not in the interest of democracy,” Memon said.

