Not Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi is under tension over pension hike: Nityanand Rai

Patna, June 22 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai launched a sharp attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that the latter is under "tension" over the Nitish Kumar government's social security pension hike, not the other way around.

Refuting Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that the pension increase from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 was the result of opposition pressure, Rai said, “It is not Nitish Kumar who is in tension, as Tejashwi suggests. It is Tejashwi himself who is feeling the pressure due to this welfare move. The Chief Minister acted out of commitment, not compulsion.”

He further took a jibe at Tejashwi for neglecting his own constituency, Raghopur, in Vaishali district.

“Raghopur is one of the worst flood-affected areas. Roads are in disrepair, and the people suffer from a lack of basic amenities. What has Tejashwi done for them? Whatever development Raghopur has seen is due to Nitish Kumar's efforts, not Tejashwi's,” Rai said.

He added that the RJD leader’s poor performance and absence of accountability would cost the Grand Alliance heavily in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The Grand Alliance will lose all Assembly seats in Vaishali, including Hajipur, Mahnar, Rajapakar, Mahua, Raghopur and Lalganj due to Tejashwi’s negligence and failure to deliver,” Rai asserted.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav once again on Sunday claimed that the pension hike announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a direct result of opposition pressure.

Tejashwi Yadav, while uploading a post on social media, stated, “We promised to increase the social security pension to Rs 1,500 per month, indexed to inflation. After resisting for 20 years, Nitish Kumar finally had to bow to pressure and raise it to Rs 1,100. He is simply copying our vision.”

Tejashwi asserted that the opposition's persistent pressure on issues like employment and welfare schemes has forced the NDA to abandon its reluctance and imitate RJD’s promises.

“Nitish Kumar didn’t care for the elderly, widowed, or disabled for two decades. Now, scared of our growing popularity, he has reluctantly increased the pension amount. But even in copying, he failed to match our commitment,” Tejashwi said.

He accused the NDA of running a reactionary government, focused on electoral gains rather than long-term planning, and called Nitish Kumar “tired” and bereft of original ideas.

