Not only concrete and steel, but foundation of economic growth: Union Minister on building 10,000 km highways in NE

Aizawl, June 20 Minister of State for Road, Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra said on Friday that Northeast India has undergone a remarkable infrastructure transformation over the past 11 years with the construction of nearly 10,000 km of National Highways, built at a cost of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore, vastly improving connectivity to remote and border areas

Addressing the 233rd Mid-Term Council Meeting of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) at Mizoram University Campus here, Malhotra highlighted that PM Modi is committed to the development of the Northeastern region, and infrastructure development would be the key driver towards the fulfilment of the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Infrastructure is not just about concrete and steel, it is the foundation of economic growth, the pathway to prosperity, and the symbol of the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047, which is rooted in building a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive nation,” said the minister.

Emphasising the socio-economic impact of infrastructure, he stated that a good and robust road network brings prosperity to the region.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, state Minister Vanlalhlana and Member of Parliament Richard Vanlalhmangaiha were also present during the meeting.

Malhotra said in the last 11 years, the length of National Highways in India has gone up by more than 60 per cent from 91,000 km in 2014 to about 1.47 lakh km now.

He also emphasised the need to adopt the world's best proven technologies and the necessity to reduce the cost of construction without compromising quality.

Malhotra further stated that the focus should be on sustainable development practices, and the need of the hour is the adoption of eco-friendly methodologies and cutting-edge construction practices and technology for road construction.

He praised the Indian Road Congress, which over the years has grown into a multi-dimensional organisation devoted to the cause of better roads in the country, comprising members from the Central and state governments, the Engineering Services of the Army, Border Roads Organisation.

The minister highlighted the role of the Indian Road Congress in the Construction works on National Highways, as the works are carried out as per the standards, including quality and safety standards specified by the Government for Road and Bridge Works and Indian Roads Congress (IRC) codes, guidelines and special publications.

