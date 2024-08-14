Not only party & symbol, would have given everything to ‘brother’: Supriya Sule

Mumbai, Aug 14 NCP SP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that had her estranged cousin ‘brother’ Ajit Pawar consulted her over the political machinations, she would have given everything to him.

“If the brother had asked about it not only party or the sign, we would have given everything to him,” said Sule while responding to Ajit Pawar’s remarks that it was his mistake to field his wife Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule from Baramati constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the much debated Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana launched by the MahaYuti government, Sule questioned its timing and took a swipe at the MahaYuti partners, saying they have begun to express their love towards sisters after the Lok Sabha elections.

“They don’t know the difference between a relationship and a transaction. There is money in transactions. A relationship consists of love and trust. Relationships don't involve money while love and relationships don't get in transactions. Women in Maharashtra are very self-respecting. If you are paying Rs 1500 then thank you. But if you think that by paying us Rs 1,500 we will be carried away into a relationship, then this is a misconception,” said Sule, who was in Tuljapur to address the party rally during its Shiv Swarajya yatra.

Sule slammed the two MahaYuti legislators Ravi Ran and Mahesh Shinde for their statements that if the women won’t vote for them the RS 1,500 will be taken back.

“Two MLAs in power have spoken about the Ladki Bahin Yojana. I challenge the MahaYuti government to take back the money from one woman beneficiary. Then let's see what to do next,” she said.

“The present government is not for your and my happiness and sorrow. You are putting a price of Rs 1500 on this brother and sister-relationship. See the love of sisters sometimes. The sisters don't just love their brothers for Rs 1500, they love them all their heart. If the brother had asked, I would have given everything to him," she said.

