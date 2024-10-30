'Not opposing internal reservations to SCs,' K’taka Minister offers clarification

Bengaluru, Oct 30 Karnataka Home Minister and a prominent Dalit leader G. Parameshwara on Wednesday offered clarification over the reports that a group of Dalit Ministers, including him, was opposing internal reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

He said that all leaders support the implementation of internal reservations with the view that all Scheduled Castes should progress equally.

Speaking to the media at his residence here, the state minister said that certain leaders were spreading false claims that he, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Priyank Kharge have opposed internal reservations.

Parameshwara said it is inappropriate to drag their names into this matter unnecessarily.

He mentioned that he has personally discussed the issue of internal reservation with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and spoken to Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, among others.

He stated that the allegation that they oppose internal reservations is far from the truth and urged people to stop making such statements in the future.

Parameshwara confirmed that they had made a collective decision on implementing internal reservations and that if they had any opposition, they would openly express it.

He clarified that their approval comes from a desire for equal development across all groups.

The minister mentioned that he had held discussions with all Scheduled Caste legislators. While some had previously voiced reservations against internal reservations, in the recent meeting, they agreed to the implementation but noted discrepancies in data accuracy.

Parameshwara expressed that implementing without reliable data could lead to complications.

He added that he could not attend the recent cabinet meeting due to election responsibilities in Maharashtra. Parameshwara welcomed the committee formed for internal reservations and acknowledged the importance of the three-month timeframe granted for its work.

Addressing the BJP’s criticism, he said it’s fine if they choose to question internal reservations, but it is incorrect for anyone to claim that he and others are against it.

He noted that the necessary caste data isn’t currently available. He hoped such data could be useful in the future and mentioned that the committee would handle it accordingly.

The Karnataka government has agreed to implement internal reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities and formed a one-man commission to ‘compile data’ and take further steps. The decision was announced after a Cabinet meeting on October 28. According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, the commission will be headed by a retired high court judge and a report will be submitted in three months.

Regarding the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the Karnataka Minister said Congress is contesting in alliance and has fielded candidates in 103 of the 288 constituencies.

He expressed confidence that the Congress-led alliance will form the next government due to anti-incumbency sentiment and allegations of corruption against the current administration.

Congress has tasked former CM Ashok Gehlot and Parameshwara with responsibilities in Maharashtra’s Konkan regions. Parameshwara stated that he will campaign in three constituencies for upcoming Karnataka by-elections.

On the matter of Waqf Board notices to farmers, Parameshwara stated that the Chief Minister had directed the withdrawal of these notices and assured a review before any notices are issued to farmers.

He clarified that this issue has now been resolved and accused the BJP of exaggerating the matter. He emphasized that the administration will not take any action against farmers until a review is completed.

He stated that Dalits, minorities, and backward classes will look forward to the government for assistance. The BJP can’t tolerate it. Their ideology suggests that only certain groups should prosper and these classes should remain the same without achieving progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor