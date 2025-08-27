Not our tradition to remove elected representatives: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Aug 27 The BJP has sought an explanation from Kaman MLA Nauksham Chaudhary (Deeg district) in Rajasthan over her controversial statement suggesting that a Congress Pradhan should be removed and replaced with a BJP-backed leader.

State BJP president Madan Rathore said the remarks did not align with the party’s principles.

“It is not the conduct or tradition of the BJP to remove an elected representative and appoint someone else. Bringing down elected governments has always been the work of the Congress,” Rathore said.

He confirmed that Chaudhary has been asked to clarify her comments. “She has been called. She will come and respond. The party will also explain how to speak in public. If there is any shortcoming, that will be corrected,” he added.

After BJP-backed candidates secured the Kaman and Pahadi Pradhan posts, MLA Nauksham Chaudhary held a press conference where she appeared to take a dig at Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham without naming him. She questioned why a Congress-supported Pradhan continued in the Nagar Panchayat.

“Why don’t you make a BJP-supported person from the society the Pradhan? You are a minister in the government; you call yourself the government. Then you should also do this so that we can say the Congress Pradhan has been removed and a BJP worker made the Pradhan,” Chaudhary said.

Her remarks created unease within the party, prompting the state leadership to seek clarification.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, writing on X, said, “Just listen to the BJP MLA herself to understand how the BJP kills democracy by misusing power. What the Congress party has been saying, the ruling party’s MLA is now openly admitting.”

He alleged that the BJP has “murdered the Constitution and democratic system” by politically motivated actions against elected representatives.

He added: “Thanks to Naukshamji for courageously putting the truth before everyone, but this confession is dangerous. If the BJP makes it a tradition to remove elected representatives after every change in power, then people’s votes will lose all value. What will their position be when the government changes after three years?”

He questioned whether the law and Constitution hold any meaning for the BJP and warned that treating power as permanent is a “blatant murder of democracy.”

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully also reacted sharply, writing on X that Chaudhary’s remarks expose the BJP’s mindset.

“Kaman MLA Nauksham Chaudhary has made clear the undemocratic and unethical intention of the BJP. I had earlier said that if you want to remove Pradhans or Chairmen, do it through law, not one by one. Her statement has now exposed the truth behind the removals in Bharatpur. The quarrel between the minister and the MLA has also come out in the open,” Jully wrote.

