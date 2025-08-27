'Not possible to end democracy from Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav slams NDA, alleges BJP and ECI working together

Muzaffarpur, Aug 27 Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing the BJP of attempting to weaken democratic institutions with the help of the Election Commission, but asserted that it's "not possible to end democracy from the mother of democracy" and highlighted the state’s historic role in shaping the political destiny of the nation.

Tejashwi Yadav, along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is currently leading the Voter Adhikar Yatra in protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The opposition claims that the revision drive is being misused to manipulate voter lists and disenfranchise marginalised communities.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tejashwi Yadav said: "We are receiving overwhelming public support. Bihar is the mother of democracy. The BJP and NDA want to end democracy here, but they are committing a huge mistake. It is not possible to erase democracy from its birthplace."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader emphasised Bihar’s political significance, saying: "Bihar has always shown the country both condition and direction. It will not be possible to carry out vote theft here. In this yatra, we are getting unexpected support. Despite adverse conditions, the elderly, children, women — everyone is joining us. People in Bihar are among the most aware citizens of India. They understand their rights and will never allow their votes to be stolen."

The yatra has also received support from several senior leaders across opposition parties. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin joined the march in Bihar on Wednesday, while Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi participated a day earlier. Yadav confirmed that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders would also extend support in the coming days.

“We are getting the backing of everyone because safeguarding democracy is everyone’s responsibility. The way the Election Commission is functioning in tandem with the BJP raises serious concerns. We are keeping a close watch not just in Bihar but also in West Bengal, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. People are vigilant, and opposition parties are united against these practices," Tejashwi Yadav stated.

Asked about his political ambitions and whether he aspired to be Chief Minister, he said: "There is no confusion regarding leadership in Bihar. The people want change and a government of the Mahagathbandhan. Becoming Chief Minister is dependent on the people’s mandate. As for Rahul Gandhi, it is clear that he is emerging as the next Prime Minister of India."

Earlier in August, Tejashwi Yadav had asserted that Bihar’s youth have resolved to remove the “old and rickety” NDA government in the state and are determined to see Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, on the 11th day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi held a massive roadshow in Muzaffarpur, accompanied by Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing a public gathering at Gaighat, Gandhi alleged that the names of deprived and marginalised people are being systematically deleted from voter rolls.

"The Special Intensive Revision campaign is nothing but a conspiracy to deprive poor people of their voting rights," Gandhi said, accusing the ECI of undermining democratic participation at the behest of the BJP.

