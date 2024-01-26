'Not re-joining BJP', says Cong MLA Savadi after Shettar's return to saffron party

Bengaluru, Jan 26 Former Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, who switched to the grand old party Congress from the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, on Thursday said that he was "very clear about not re-joining" the saffron party.

Talking to the media after former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar re-joined the BJP less than a year after he switched to Congress, Savadi said he has not thought about joining the BJP.

"I do not know why Shettar re-joined the BJP. Decisions are made at the personal levels. I would not comment on that. We are still friends and talk to each other," he said, adding: "Shettar will have to clarify his action and I would not react."

Meanwhile, Savadi met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who is also the state unit Congress chief here and held a meeting following the development.

According to political analysts, Savadi and Shettar switching to the Congress had helped the grand old party to make a dent into the Lingayat vote bank of the BJP in Karnataka.

The development was one of the major factors for the drubbing of BJP in assembly polls in the state, analysts say.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor