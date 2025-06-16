'Not Receive Permit to Land': Lufthansa Flight to Hyderabad Forced to Return to Frankfurt Airport

A Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt was forced to return to its origin after it did not receive permission to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Lufthansa Airlines told the news agency ANI on Monday, June 16. "We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad, and that’s why the aircraft took a u-turn and returned," an airline spokesperson said further.

A Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad was forced to make a U-turn and return to land at Frankfurt Airport on Sunday evening. Flight LH752 departed from Germany and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday.



According to reports, Lufthansa flight LH-752 departed from Germany and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday but was forced to return to its origin following an alleged bomb threat.

According to flight tracking data, Boeing 787-9 flight LH 752 Dreamliner took off from Frankfurt around 6 pm (local time) and was over Bulgarian airspace when it made a U-turn and returned to Frankfurt in Germany, approximately two hours after departure.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Hyderabad Airport at around 1.30 am on Monday. An official from Hyderabad airport confirmed the diversion, stating the flight received the bomb threat while still outside Indian airspace, according to the Indian Express report. A passenger on board the flight told PTI from Frankfurt Airport that they were being provided overnight accommodation as their flight was rescheduled for Monday morning.