Not right to hold elections amid surge in COVID cases, says Rashid Alvi

Congress leader and former MP Rashid Alvi said that Election Commission should postpone the Assembly polls in five states in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

"COVID-19 cases are doubling every day across the country and in this situation, it is not in the public interest to conduct elections. It will be difficult to contest elections even for the leaders of the political parties who are in the fray," said Alvi.

He further questions that if the leaders contesting the elections turn out to be Corona positive, then how will the elections be fought.

"If big rallies are not organized and small public meeting or campaigning is organised then that is also a threat to the political parties leaders who will be contesting the elections. The contestants have to go from village to village for the campaign and there are more than two hundred villages in the assembly constituency and it is not possible that the political party or candidate can contest the election without meeting the public," Alvi added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Saturday directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand in wake of the COVID-19 surge.

"No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The Election Commission will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said while addressing a press conference.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15. Situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later," the CEC said.

"Our civil application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of the offence," Chandra added.

He further said that taking lessons from the last year's elections, the Election Commission should extend the date of the elections with immediate effect

However, the Election Commission has already clarified its position regarding the elections. The commission had said that most of the parties want elections on time, so it is not possible to hold elections.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases from Feb 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14th and Manipur to vote on Feb 27 and March 3.

Counting of votes for the five poll-bound states will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor