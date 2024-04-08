'Not scared of calls to smash my head': PM Modi responds to Congress leader's remarks at Chhattisgarh rally

Raipur, April 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is not scared of calls for smashing his head as crores of people of this country are his 'raksha kavach'. PM Modi said this while responding to a Congress leader's "break the head of Narendra Modi" recent remark.

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant, while addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon last week, said: "We want such a person who can hold a stick and can break the head of (PM) Narendra Modi..."

He made the remarks while campaigning for Congress candidate from Rajnandgaon, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the Congress leader, and he was booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Reacting to that, PM Modi on Monday, while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, said he is not the one who would be afraid of threats from the Opposition in the fight against corruption and will not spare those who looted public money.

"Congress has threatened to break my head. But, I am not afraid of it. I have shut the Congress' shop, that is why they are abusing and threatening me," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the Opposition was in fear as his government had decided not to compromise with corruption.

"After Independence, the Congress thought that it had the license to loot the country," he said.

"So who will protect me? The crores of people... my countrymen, my mothers, and sisters have become my 'raksha kavach' today," PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor