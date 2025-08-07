Notary Portal has issued 34,900 digitally-signed certificates till July 31: Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi, Aug 7 The government has issued 34,900 digitally-signed Certificates of Practice to the newly-appointed Notaries of various States and Union Territories using the new Notary Portal till July 31, the Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a written reply, shared the data while highlighting the features of the dedicated platform for providing online services for the works related to the Notaries Act, 1952 and the Notaries Rules, 1956.

Meghwal said the objective of the Notary Portal is to provide an online interface between the Notaries appointed by the Central Government and the Government of India for various services like submission of applications for appointment as Notaries, verification of eligibility for appointment as Notaries and issuance of digitally signed Certificate of Practice, among others.

He said the Portal also helps in renewal of certificate of practice, change of practice area and submission of annual return.

The MoS said the Notary Portal provides a faceless, paperless, transparent and efficient system.

“Presently, the module related to verification of documents and eligibility, and issuance of digitally singed Certificate of Practice to the newly appointed Notaries is live,” he said.

Earlier, Meghwal told the Parliament about the ongoing digitisation efforts in the court and said under the e-Courts Project Phase III, 213.29 crore pages in the High Courts and 307.89 crore pages in the District Courts had been digitised till June 30, 2025.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha on August 1, the MoS said that the e-Courts project is being implemented as an integrated Mission Mode Project since 2007 for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development of the Indian Judiciary as part of the National e-Governance Plan.

Phase III of the e-Courts Project (for the period from 2023 to 2027) was approved in September 2023 with an outlay of Rs 7,210 crore, he said.

Under Phase-III, several steps have been taken to improve the court management processes and digitise the services for the various stakeholders, including lawyers, litigants and judges.

One of the components of the e-Courts Project Phase III is the scanning, digitisation and digital preservation of case records, for which an amount of Rs 2,038.40 crore has been earmarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor