Noted criminal Naryana Swamy gets VIP treatment in jail, shocking video goes viral!

In a shocking video which has sparked a major controversy within the Karnataka prison circuit, a shocking video of noted criminal Narayana Swamy getting special treatment has gone viral.He has been involved in multiple cases in the past. Swamy, a history-sheeter, allegedly distributed money to the policemen stationed in jail to receive special treatment.The police allegedly provided special food, cell phones and other amenities to Narayana Swamy.

As the video went viral, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured to take action against those police officers involved.A statement from the home minister's office read, "I noticed media reports of irregularities happening in the prison. Earlier, I had visited the prison and met the jail officials and prisoners. Prisons should not become a center for illegal activities. I have directed officials to take stringent action. An inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken based on the report."Earlier, Tamil Nadu politician VK Sasikala was caught on camera getting VIP treatment in the same prison. JCB Narayanaswamy is involved in more than 28 criminal cases, including five murders, three attempt-to-murder cases, 12 attempted dacoities and eight chain-snatching incidents.