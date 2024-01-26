Noted dancer Padma Subrahmanyam conferred Padma Vibushan

Chennai, Jan 25 Leading Bharata Natyam dancer, Padma Subrahmanyam, of Tamil Nadu, was conferred the Padma Vibushan award, the country second-highest civilian award.

Born on February 4, 1943 in Madras, she is noted for the ‘Bharatha Nritham’, conceived, developed and choreographed by her.

She is also a researcher in dance and several documemtaries has been made on her by both Indian and foreign film makers.

She has been conferred with Padma Shri in 1981 and Padma Bhushan in 2003.

