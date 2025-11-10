Noted Telangana poet Andesri, who penned state anthem, passes away

Hyderabad, Nov 10 Acclaimed Telangana poet and lyricist Andesri, who penned the state anthem “Jaya Jayahe Telangana”, passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. He was 64.

Andesri was shifted to Gandhi Hospital late on Sunday night after he collapsed in his house in Lalaguda. He breathed his last at around 7.30 a.m., the doctors said.

Andesri is survived by three daughters and a son.

Born on July 18, 1961, in Rebarthi village of Maddur mandal in the present Jangaon district, his actual name was Ande Yellaiah.

Despite having no formal schooling, he rose to become one of Telangana’s most celebrated poets. Through simple and heartfelt language, he strived to create social awareness. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by Kakatiya University in recognition of his contributions.

The work “Mayamai Pothunnadamma” brought him significant popularity. The eminent poet played a significant role in the Telangana movement through his writings and songs. His composition “Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jaya Ketanam” became the anthem of the statehood struggle and was adopted as the official state song by the Congress government in December 2023.

Andesri was honoured with a cash award of Rs one crore by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations this year in recognition of his immense contribution. At the same event on June 2, his song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” was officially released with a tune composed by the well-known musician Keeravani.

Andesri was also a leading lyricist who penned songs for several socially conscious and revolutionary films.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Andesri and announced that his last rites will be performed with state honours.

The passing away of the great Telangana writer Andesri, who penned the popular Telangana state song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana", is a huge loss to the Telangana literary world, the Chief Minister said, remembering that the song 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' stood as the voice of crores of people during the Telangana movement and in the achievement of a separate state.

CM Revanth Reddy also recalled his close association with Andesri after the "people's government" came to power, during the composition of the Telangana song with new voices and the ideas shared with him for the state’s development.

Andesri's yeoman services in the achievement of statehood for Telangana are praiseworthy, and Telangana people will remember him forever, the Chief Minister said, expressing deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to perform the last rites of Andesri with state honours. State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao was directed to make arrangements for the same.

State Ministers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, state BJP chief Ramchander Rao, Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay and leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Andesri.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock over the demise of Andesri. He termed it an irreplaceable loss to the Telugu literary world.

