'Nothing, but a lie': Sachdeva on Kejriwal's emotional letter to Delhiites

New Delhi, Oct 17 As AAP national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an emotional appeal to Delhi voters to re-elect him as CM again, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that whatever he is saying "are all lies".

Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the BJP of conspiring to halt development in Delhi and sought public support to defeat it. In a letter addressed to Delhiites, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP, claiming that he was jailed for five months not because he indulged in corruption but due to his efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure and services.

Talking to IANS, Virendra Sachdeva said, "Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi in the name of giving free electricity and water. He calls social welfare schemes 'Revdi', but it's not Revdi. It's the right of the people of Delhi."

Sachdeva further claimed that if a BJP leader becomes the Chief Minister, they will provide whatever the people of the national capital truly deserve.

"We are saying that if a BJP leader becomes the Chief Minister, then we will provide everything. We will try to fulfil all the needs of Delhiites whether it is electricity, water, education, health or transport. Delhi people will not need to take it from anyone. They will be provided with whatever they are entitled to in the social welfare scheme," he stated.

Sachdeva further hit out at Congress for the 'Dilli Walon, Aao, Dilli Chalao' slogan and said, "When Congress was in power, they looted Delhi for 15 years. People have not forgotten the Commonwealth Game Scam. However, after them, the AAP government is setting new records of corruption in Delhi. Delhiites have suffered a lot of pain and suffering in the last 25-26 years. Now people of the national capital want change. They want a double-engine government in Delhi."

Sachdeva further criticised Kejriwal for launching a 'Jan Sampark' campaign and said he is only trying to deceive the people of Delhi.

"It is nothing but a lie. The people of Delhi are ready to ask him several questions on various issues like why he took government accommodation, opened liquor shops on every street, and told lies about giving free electricity and water to the people. So, he has been exposed completely now. Now, the people of Delhi will never choose him as the Chief Minister again," he concluded.

