'Nothing but illusion', says K'taka BJP President Vijayendra on Siddaramaiah's CM record

Bengaluru, Jan 7 Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra while reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's claim of creating a record by serving the longest tenure as the Chief Minister, Vijayendra said that "it was nothing but an illusion", further "calling him an opportunist".

"They are proudly publishing advertisements on newspaper front pages claiming Siddaramaiah has broken D. Devaraj Urs' record. That is their happiness. But people are asking what Siddaramaiah has actually achieved as Chief Minister of Karnataka," he added.

He said that Devaraj Urs had created a record by serving a long tenure and had brought landmark land reforms, abolished the inhuman practice of manual scavenging, introduced old-age and widow pensions, and became a voice for the voiceless.

"Such (D. Devaraj Urs) a leader was expelled by the Congress. Had he been allowed to govern, he would have completed a full term and set an even greater record," he said.

Vijayendra alleged that it was Devaraj Urs who gave Indira Gandhi a political rebirth, yet she insulted and expelled him.

"Now Siddaramaiah claims he has broken Urs' record. People are questioning what Siddaramaiah's achievements are."

Devaraj Urs was unanimously chosen as the Karnataka Chief Minister.

"Siddaramaiah claims that he provided people-centric governance from 2013 to 2018, yet he was defeated in Chamundeshwari constituency in 2018," he said.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah became Chief Minister due to luck and described him as an opportunist.

"Let him (CM Siddaramaiah) say how many lakhs of poor people he has provided houses to," Vijayendra said.

He also alleged that Siddaramaiah forgot the AHINDA agenda after becoming the Chief Minister, accused him of allotting 14 sites meant for the poor to his family, taking MUDA sites, cheating the poor, and later quietly returning the sites when the issue came to light.

He said that Siddaramaiah, who came to power in the name of AHINDA, did not implement the Kantharaju Commission report due to a lack of political will.

"

Vijayendra also accused the state government of forming an SIT at the instance of what he termed a "rumour gang" and hurting the sentiments of Dharmasthala devotees.

"A major conspiracy was hatched against Dharmasthala," he alleged.

He also alleged that 11 people died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede and held the state government responsible, asking whether this was an achievement.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's tenure should be discussed in terms of quality rather than quantity.

Speaking to the media in Gadag on Tuesday, Bommai said that some people are claiming Siddaramaiah has served as Chief Minister for a very long period.

"Instead of how many days he has been the Chief Minister, what matters is what he has achieved during that period, how he has taken the state forward, how many poor and backward sections have benefited during his administration, and overall how much the state’s economy has improved."

"These are the issues that should be discussed. The debate should be about quality, not quantity," he demanded.

Referring to Ballari shootout, Bommai said that at a time when the Chief Minister is claiming record levels of governance, carrying such black marks does not befit him.

