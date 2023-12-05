Nothing has been decided yet: Amit Shah on new CMs of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 5 As various names within the BJP camp are doing the rounds for chief minister’s post in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that “Nothing has been decided yet.”

When asked will it be decided within a week, he said, "It will be decided, why delay."

On change of government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where Congress was ruling, the Home Minister said laughingly that changes keep happening.

Amit Shah made the remark at Parliament as he was in Delhi to attend the proceedings of the winter session.

Ever since the results of the assembly elections have come out, guessing games are on that who will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

In a landslide victory, the BJP made a hat-trick by winning in assembly polls in the three states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, results of which were announced on Sunday.

