"Nothing has been decided yet": Congress leader KTS Tulsi on UCC

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Saturday said that nothing has been decided yet on the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code hours after the grand party old party held a closed-door meeting of its top leaders on the same.

Speaking to ANI, after attending a closed-door meeting of top leaders of Congress, KTS Tulsi said, "Yes (the meeting) was on UCC (Uniform Civil Code). Nothing has been decided yet. We will decide when the Central government will give the draft."

Earlier, Congress held a closed-door meeting of its top leaders to discuss the implementation of UCC in the country, according to All India Congress Committee sources.

Earlier, Congress held a closed-door meeting of its top leaders to discuss the implementation of UCC in the country, according to All India Congress Committee sources.

Senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha, KTS Tulsi, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanthaiah and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, attended the meeting.

The Congress has refrained from articulating its stand on the proposed legislation till the central government comes out with a draft of the same.

Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption and other matters.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of the UCC at a recent public meeting, several leaders in the Opposition voiced opposition to the proposed legislation.

With regard to a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice on June 17, 2016, the 22nd Law Commission of India examined the subject matter of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The 22nd Law Commission of India decided to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code, asking interested parties to present their opinions by July 14.

According to noted lawyer Ashish Dixit, the Law Commission can only give suggestions in the form of a report, which are not binding on the government. If the government is of the view that the time is right to implement UCC, it would require the approval of parliament, he added.

