Nothing is unachievable, you need passion and devotion: First woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps

Major Abhilasha Barak, who became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator after successfully completing training, has a message for women who want to join armed forces and achieve something big.

Barak gave a message to those girls who aspire to get into the Indian Army, saying, "You need nothing but sheer passion and devotion. Just grab opportunities and work as hard as possible. Nothing is unachievable today."

Major Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator after successfully completing training. She has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilot.

Nowadays adequate opportunities are given to women officers in all spheres of the job and they are employed equally at par their male counterparts, Barak added.

Barak said, "It is a feeling of pride for my parents especially...But I'm doing the same job which any male counterpart is doing. So, I've never had that feeling that I'm doing anything differently."

"I'm still a very small part of organisation. There've been several hundreds of aviators who got their wings. We're just doing our duty and it feels very normal. I'm doing what every other aviator is doing," she added.

Barak hails from Haryana and is the daughter of a retired colonel. Earlier in September 2018, She was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor