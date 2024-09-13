'Nothing political', protesting junior doctors quash Mamata Banerjee's claim

Kolkata, Sep 13 A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that there is a political colour in the protest by junior doctors against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) on Friday vehemently refuted the claim, saying there is nothing political in their protest demonstrations.

Banerjee's remarks on Thursday came after the proposed talks between the Chief Minister and a 30-member delegation of the WBJDF failed to materialise as the junior doctors refused to budge from their demand to live telecast the meeting.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, Banerjee said, "Our government has been insulted. But the common people do not know that there is a political colour to it. They do not want justice, they only want the chair. I am ready to step down. I do not want the post of Chief Minister."

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the state health department where the junior doctors are holding a sit-in since Tuesday, the protesting doctors said there are several examples when they did not allow opposition leaders, including elected representatives, to join their protest.

BJP Lok Sabha MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay and party MLA Agnimitra Paul had gone to different protest venues to express solidarity with the medics, but were met with 'Go Back' slogans, the junior doctors said.

"From the beginning we have been against every person who tried to politicise our protest," said an agitating doctor.

The protesters further claimed that they are also disappointed as their meeting with the Chief Minister on Thursday did not fructify.

“We wanted to discuss our demands with the Chief Minister and hence we went to the Secretariat. The entire state was looking forward towards the meeting on Thursday. However, it became clear from the Chief Minister’s press conference later that she was not willing to discuss our specific demands,” a junior doctor claimed.

Thursday's meeting did not materialise after the state government remained adamant on not allowing live telecast of the meeting, a condition set by the WBJDB.

The Chief Minister later argued that since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, live telecast of the talks was not possible.

