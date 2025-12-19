'Nothing wrong in it': Shivakumar on Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s dinner meeting

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday maintained there was "nothing wrong" in PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi reportedly hosting a dinner meeting for a group of legislators and ministers belonging to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's camp.

Responding to questions about a dinner meeting held at Jarkiholi's residence on Thursday night at a media interaction at the Circuit House here, Shivakumar asked what was wrong with people coming together and having a meal.

"Can anyone say people should not sit together and eat? Why should I bother about all that? We have come from Bengaluru. What is wrong with everyone coming together and having dinner?" he said.

"Do not try to find fault with people having dinner together," he said.

As reporters said that only four or five people were said to have attended the dinner, Shivakumar shot back: "Why should I bother about that? Why are you asking me this question?"

Sources revealed that no leaders from Deputy CM's camp, including Shivakumar, were invited for the dinner party held on Thursday night.

Asked about Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra allegedly calling him the "father of corruption", Shivakumar said: "Vijayendra will be answered at the appropriate time. He has claimed that we are an ATM for the high command. He must prove this. On what basis has he made these allegations?"

"I have already said whatever needed to be said for now. The remaining answers will come in due course. Time itself will answer him. Whatever answer he needs has already been given," he added.

To questions about the car accident involving his close aide and private secretary Rajendra Prasad, the Deputy Chief Minister said doctors had examined him, and there was no cause for concern.

"He has pain near the neck. Doctors have advised one or two days of rest. There is no serious injury. Goddess Yellamma protected him," he said.

Referring to the accident, Shivakumar said a youth had died in the incident. "I will ask ministers to visit the bereaved family. I am personally pained by this incident. The deceased was very young. The driver has chest pain. The accident occurred when another vehicle came in the way while they were returning from a temple visit. Appropriate compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased," he said.

Shivakumar also visited the renowned Hindu pilgrimage centre of Gokarna in the coastal region on Friday to offer special prayers at the Mahabaleshwara temple. Sources said the special worship was performed to remove obstacles in his political journey as he pursues his goal. Shivakumar is reportedly aspiring to become Chief Minister and is engaged in intensive lobbying with the party high command.

