Nothing wrong in using ballot papers; we are ready to make preparations: K'taka Election Commissioner

Bengaluru, Sep 5 State Election Commissioner G.S. Sangreshi has said that there was nothing wrong in conducting elections using ballot papers, and the poll body is ready to make preparations in this regard.

He said this following the cabinet decision of the Congress-led government in Karnataka to recommend to the State Election Commission (SEC) that all local body elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Speaking to the media on Friday in Bengaluru, Commissioner Sangreshi said, "If the state government brings an enactment legally and guidelines are framed, we will have to implement it. Whether it is justifiable or not has been decided by them. They have considered public opinion and held discussions on the matter. Hence, there will be no hindrance to using ballot papers."

He further stated, "Instead of EVMs, ballot papers will be used. Voting through EVMs has been in place at all levels except gram panchayats for the last 20 to 25 years. For gram panchayat elections, ballot papers are still used. Hence, at the village and rural level, people are familiar with ballot papers. Therefore, I feel the use of ballot papers will not pose any setback or cause for concern."

"We need not seek permission from the Central Election Commission for using ballot papers, because the State Election Commission is an independent constitutional body. The SEC has powers equal to those of the Central Election Commission," he stressed.

"There is no need for us to seek their (ECI) approval. In total, as per the guidelines and law, elections must be conducted -- this is the objective," Commissioner Sangreshi stated.

He added that the state government, after taking officials into confidence, must implement the decision, as personnel will be required for the process. Preparations for the voters' list will be carried out under the monitoring of the State Election Commission. "The Constitution has provided rights and laid down procedures," he said.

"We will conduct panchayat and local body elections with transparency, reliability, commitment, and in a judicious manner," he assured.

The Congress-led government in Karnataka has decided to bring an amendment to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming local body polls in the state. Minister for Law H.K. Patil made the statement in this regard after the cabinet meeting on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Minister Patil stated, "The state cabinet has resolved to recommend necessary legal amendments and framing of rules to facilitate the conduct of all upcoming local body elections through ballot papers instead of the EVM system. Earlier, the data from the Assembly elections was being used. Now, a decision has been taken to recommend revision, correction, and reconstitution of the voters’ list, so that the State Election Commission can prepare a high-quality electoral roll."

Coming down heavily on the Congress-led government for deciding to bring an amendment to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming local body polls in the state, Karnataka BJP said, "

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra took to X, made the statement on Friday.

"In this context, the 136 Congress MLAs who were elected in the 2023 state elections through EVMs should first resign. The nine Congress MPs elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka should also resign. They should contest again and win using ballot papers. Otherwise, they must admit that they have come to power through election fraud," Vijayendra stated.

