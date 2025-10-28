Notice to Prashant Kishor over dual voter registration in Bengal and Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 28 Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has come under scrutiny after reports alleged that his name appears on the electoral rolls of both Bihar and West Bengal.

The revelation has sparked a fresh political storm in Bihar ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

According to a notice issued by the Returning Officer of the 209-Karhgar Assembly constituency in Sasaram, the matter came to light following a report published in the Indian Express on October 28.

The report claimed that Kishor’s name was listed in the electoral rolls of Bengal, his address is listed as 121 Kalighat Road, which houses the Trinamool Congress office in Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assembly constituency, while in Bihar, he is registered as a voter under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency in the Kargahar assembly constituency.

The notice, addressed to Prashant Kishor, cites Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which prohibits a person from being registered as a voter in more than one constituency.

It warns that violation of this provision could lead to legal proceedings and penalties under the same Act, which includes one-year imprisonment or penalties or both.

The document notes that Kishor’s voter identification number in the Karhgar Assembly constituency is IUJ1323718, corresponding to Part No. 621 of the rolls.

The Returning Officer has directed him to clarify within three days whether his name is indeed registered in more than one constituency.

“In case your name is registered in more than one Assembly constituency, kindly confirm and clarify the situation within three days,” the notice reads, adding that failure to do so could attract action as per electoral law.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time, with Kishor’s Jan Suraaj movement expanding its footprint in Bihar’s political landscape.

Opposition parties are likely to seize on the issue to question his credibility, while Kishor’s camp has yet to issue an official response.

