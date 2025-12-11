Notorious criminal arrested after encounter in Patna

Patna, Dec 11 A notorious criminal was arrested after an encounter on the border of Naubatpur and Janipur police station areas in Patna, police said on Thursday.

As part of the ongoing 'Operation Langda', a crackdown targeting hardened and repeat offenders, a special team of the Bihar Police apprehended notorious criminal Rakesh Kumar after an exchange of fire that left him injured on Wednesday.

The encounter took place near Muradpur village under the Janipur police station area.

According to the police, Kumar, 36, a resident of Pipra, opened indiscriminate fire when the police team reached the spot to conduct a raid.

In the retaliatory action, Kumar sustained a bullet injury in his leg and collapsed.

One of his accomplices managed to flee under the cover of darkness, and a special team has been deployed to track him down.

Police immediately took Kumar into custody and rushed him to a nearby medical facility.

He was later shifted to AIIMS Patna, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that he was wanted in multiple serious cases, including robbery, extortion, firing incidents, and assault.

Police are currently reviewing his criminal records and case history.

Following the encounter, senior officials, including Patna SSP, reached the scene to supervise the investigation.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also inspected the site, collecting and sealing crucial evidence.

Police teams have launched a combing operation in the surrounding areas and are maintaining strict surveillance on potential hideouts.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Kumar had been on the police radar for a long time and that a covert operation had been underway for days to dismantle his criminal network.

"The identity of his absconding accomplice has also been established. Security has been tightened across Naubatpur and nearby regions following the encounter," Sharma said.

According to officials, Kumar's aggressive response during the raid clearly indicated his intent to evade arrest, but the police team stood firm and succeeded in neutralising the threat.

The arrest is being seen as a major success under Operation Langda.

The police have issued a stern warning to criminals: "Commit a crime, and the hammer of the law will fall - whether it leaves you crippled or behind bars."

Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, and a motorcycle from the scene.

