Notorious criminal shot in leg while trying to escape police custody in Patna

Patna, Aug 6 An inter-state dreaded criminal, Roshan Sharma, sustained a gunshot injury on his leg while attempting to flee police custody in the early hours of Wednesday in Kurkuri village, on the outskirts of Patna.

The incident was confirmed by Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma.

According to the SSP, Roshan Sharma was arrested in Jehanabad and was being brought to Patna for further investigation.

"During interrogation, Roshan revealed information that led us to recover a number of weapons and even bust a mini gun factory in the Phulwarisharif area, where raw materials of weapons and other incriminating evidence were seized," SSP Sharma said.

While being escorted to arrest one of his aides, Roshan attempted to snatch the weapons of the cops and escape near Kurkuri village.

“Our team immediately pursued him and managed to overpower him after shooting a gunshot in his leg. He sustained a leg injury during the attempt and was rushed to a local hospital,” said SSP Sharma.

Following initial treatment, doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for further care.

Roshan Sharma is a notorious criminal wanted in over 18 cases of murder, loot, dacoity and others across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

His criminal activities date back to 2004, and he was recently linked to a firing incident near the bus stand under Ramkrishna Nagar police station in Patna.

"We have already informed the police departments in Jharkhand and West Bengal regarding his arrest," added Sharma.

This incident comes amid a statewide police crackdown named 'Operation Langda', launched in response to a recent spike in criminal activities across Bihar.

In a related development, Saran police on Tuesday arrested another criminal, Randhir Kumar alias Bhuwar, after an encounter in Taraiya. He, too, suffered a gunshot injury in his leg during the encounter.

Police officials say Operation Langda aims to dismantle active criminal networks operating in Bihar and neighbouring states.

