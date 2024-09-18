Notorious gangster killed in police encounter in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 18 Notorious gangster Kakathope Balaji, wanted in more than 50 criminal cases including murder, was killed in an encounter with the police in Chennai.

The encounter occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A team of cops had gone to Vyasarpadi in Greater Chennai to arrest Balaji in a pending case. According to the Greater Chennai Police, the gangster attacked the cops with deadly weapons and police had to resort to firing which led to the death of the gangster.

Kakathope Balaji was earlier attacked by a rival gang led by Sambo Senthil, a wanted criminal in the murder of BSP state president K. Armstrong, in the busy Anna Salai in Chennai in March 2020. Bombs were hurled at Balaji and another gangster CD Mani but the duo had escaped unhurt.

Notably, this is the second encounter death by the Greater Chennai Police in recent days. History-sheeter K. Thiruvengadam, who was a prime accused in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president, K. Armstrong, was gunned down by cops on July 14 near Madhavaram Lake premises where he was brought as part of evidence collection.

Police had then said that Thiruvengadam, wanted in several criminal activities including murders, tried to attack them after his handcuffs were removed and that they had to fire at him leading to his death.

The Greater Chennai Police have been monitoring the activities of around 4000 history sheeters in the city to prevent crimes as well as breakout of gang-wars and also maintain law and order in the city. The city police have developed software, ‘Parandhu’ (Hawk). Police officers told IANS that this software has helped them to keep an effective watch on history-sheeters according to their crime history and that this has helped the police stay a few steps ahead in getting vital information regarding these history-sheeters.

Police officers said that ‘Parandhu’( Hawak) has features that help them follow up cases against history sheeters which are under investigation and also pending trial. This, according to cops, is increasing the rate of conviction in the city.

