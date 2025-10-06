'November revolution' is illusion, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka Congress tussle

Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 6 Commenting on the much-discussed 'November revolution' within the state Congress unit, which hinted at a leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Monday that the so-called 'revolution' is an illusion.

"No revolution will take place in November. It's all an illusion," he underlined.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters at an event where he inaugurated the new 450-bed teaching hospital building and a dharamshala constructed by the Koppal District Administration and Zilla Panchayat, and also laid the foundation stone for the Super Specialty Hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and Economic Advisor to the CM, Basavaraj Rayareddi, addressing the gathering in Koppal, declared that Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister for the remaining 2.8 years of the government’s tenure.

"During this period, under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, we will carry out more development. We have no differences; we are united. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain CM until the next elections," Rayareddi stated.

Rumours have been circulating in state political circles about a possible 'November Revolution' since Siddaramaiah will complete half of his five-year tenure.

Responding to these rumours of a power struggle for the top job, both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar have tried to scotch them and insisted on many occasions that the word of the Congress high command on the issue of power sharing would be final.

Even though Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he will remain CM for the full term, he has always maintained that he will abide by the high command’s decision.

On the other hand, Shivakumar has also stressed that the high command’s word would be final and even issued notices to his associates for making statements about leadership.

However, Shivakumar's camp maintains that, as per the power-sharing agreement between the two at the time of government formation, Siddaramaiah is expected to step down for Shivakumar.

On its part, Siddaramaiah’s camp outrightly rejects this idea, insisting that he will complete the full term.

Last week, the Congress' National General Secretary and MP, K.C. Venugopal, when asked about the alleged power struggle in the party over the CM's post, had said, "Every time I come to Karnataka, the same question and the same agenda is raised. The Congress party has the ability to decide what should happen within our party. Leave that decision-making authority to us. The party will make a decision when necessary."

