Now, 406 services, including Aadhaar card issuance, at people's doorstep in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 6 Punjab Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora on Thursday announced the expansion of the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' scheme with the addition of 363 more citizen-centric services, allowing people to avail all services, being offered through Sewa Kendras, at their doorsteps.

This initiative now offers doorstep delivery of 406 services, including Aadhaar card issuance, driving licences and passport applications.

After flagging off ‘Sewa Sahayaks’ here to facilitate people in availing the benefits of this scheme, Arora said the scheme, which started on December 10, 2023, with a limited set of 43 services, has now grown to offer a total of 406 services across 29 major government departments.

The services now available include those related to driving licences, passport applications, police verifications, utility connections, NOCs from district authorities, tenant verification and many more.

The addition of 363 more services further broadens the reach of the scheme, ensuring that essential government services are delivered without unnecessary delays or paperwork.

Highlighting the overwhelming response received from the public, the minister said over 92,000 applications have been received under this scheme and all applications have been processed within time.

Residents have been able to avoid the hassle of visiting government offices, rather, their documents have been delivered directly to their homes.

Arora emphasised that this initiative aims to ease the burden by addressing the long-standing issues of bureaucratic hurdles and long queues and save the time people spend navigating through complex government procedures.

Director, Governance Reforms, Girish Dayalan highlighted initiatives taken by the department and assured the minister that they are committed to implementing effective governance reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in public service delivery.

