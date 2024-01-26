Now Bihar ACS, Education, authorises DMs to take action on school operations

Patna, Jan 26 In wake of deaths of three school kids in three different Bihar districts due to the severe cold, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, K.K. Pathak has written to all District Magistrates, asking them to take their own decision pertaining to operation of the schools till January 29.

As per the letter, Pathak pointed out the weather prediction of the met department which has issued an advisory of cold wave till January 29.

He said that the District Magistrates were authorised to set the school timings for the students of nursery to Class 8, and should also ensure that the study of class 9 to 12 would not be disturbed as they are preparing for the board examination.

He also directed the teachers to stay in the schools during the period and complete other works.

Pathak further said in the letter further said that section 144 of CrPC would not be required here as the school administration does not come under its ambit.

District Magistrates have used Section 144 of CrPC for the closure of the schools in the past and the Education Department is objecting to it.

Pathak took the U-turn after the deaths of three students in Muzaffarpur, Lakhisarai and Aurangabad districts. A case was also filed against him and two more officers of the Education Department in a court in Muzaffarpur.

Earlier, Pathak and Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh were at loggerheads after the latter closed all schools from Nursery to Class 8 in the district. Following this move, a letter war started between the Education Department and Patna DM, who did not back down.

