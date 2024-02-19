Now, B.Tech student commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur, Feb 19 A B.Tech student committed suicide in Kota by hanging himself in his room, the police said on Monday, adding that the student was pursuing his education from Jalandhar in Punjab and was suffering from depression.

His family members had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding ceremony on Sunday, leaving the deceased alone at home. Before committing suicide, the student called his father and said, “Papa, I am fed up with life.”

After some time, when his family members called him back, he did not take the call. The family members later called a neighbour, who after inquiry said their son was not opening the door.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar under the Kunhadi police station limits on Sunday. The body was been handed over to the family on Monday after post-mortem.

Sub-inspector of Kunhadi police station, Rajaram, said: "The family lives in Ambedkar Nagar. The elder son, Rohit (23), was pursuing B.Tech from Jalandhar. He was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment for the past two-three years. On Saturday 17, his parents had gone to Lucknow to attend a relative's wedding. Rohit was alone in the house.

"He called his father at around 4 a.m. on Sunday and said that he was fed up with his life. After some time, his father called him back but he didn't answer the phone.”

His father then called their neighbour who went to the house and called Rohit several times, but the latter did not open the door.

"I immediately left from Lucknow with my wife and reached Kota at 6 p.m. on Sunday. When I reached home, I saw Rohit hanging in his room. The police rushed him to the MBS Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead," said the deceased's father, Rajesh Mathur, whose younger son studies in Ahmedabad.

Kota, a coaching hub, has been reporting a surge in suicide cases, mainly by JEE and NEET aspirants, for the past few years.

