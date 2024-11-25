Now complaint filed with Governor against Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil

Bengaluru, Nov 25 A complaint has been filed with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil on Monday over charges of corruption and nepotism.

RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli in his complaint said that Minister Patil is allegedly encouraging rampant corruption in the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) by aiding the "corrupt" practices of engineer B. R. Veerabhadaraiah.

"I request you to give directions to the Congress government to initiate a probe in this regard and take action," Dinesh has urged the Governor.

Dinesh has alleged that in the tenders called by KIADB for infrastructure development in Dharwad taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, Muddenahalli and Haraluru regions near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru and in other projects, rampant corruption was done.

"Fake bills were created, and without tenders, works were allotted involving hundreds of crore rupees. All this needs to be investigated thoroughly," he claimed.

"The tenders are called on e-portals hastily in violation of acts allegedly for kickbacks and commissions. The government circulars in this regard were overlooked," he claimed.

He said a transparent competitive tender process was not carried out, causing heavy losses to the state exchequer, and the agencies which participated in the bidding were not eligible.

The officers in collusion with bidders approved the projects without ensuring background checks and approved tenders for higher amounts than the quoted prices, he alleged.

There is a "mismanagement" regarding the security deposits provided by the contractors and agencies, he said.

He said the KIADB is concealing the information in this regard.

The tenders were granted to agencies run by partners of senior officer B.R. Veerabhadaraiah, he alleged.

"I pray to give directions to the state government to investigate the matter and file an FIR against the accused. The said companies should be blacklisted," he stated.

