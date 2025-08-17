Now, eco-tourism services go online in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Aug 17 Now, eco-tourism services have gone online in Himachal Pradesh. Over 100 forest rest houses and camping sites can be booked through the Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society (HPECOSOC) website.

A trekking management system has also been introduced, with more than 245 trekking routes listed according to categories of difficulty. A mobile app is being developed to further guide the trekkers, an official statement said on Sunday.

The government has ensured that the Eco-Tourism Policy 2024 aligns with the rules of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the amended Forest Conservation Act (Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Adhiniyam, 2023).

In 2024, over two lakh tourists visited Himachal Pradesh, including 82,000 foreign visitors, a rise of 13.24 per cent compared to the previous year. Tourism contributes 7.78 per cent to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and the new policy on eco-tourism is expected to further strengthen the state’s economy.

The eco-tourism policy has been launched to develop 77 eco-tourism sites. The government says it is expected to generate Rs 200 crore in revenue in five years. The goal is to attract tourists in a way that protects nature, creates local jobs, and helps the economy grow in a clean and sustainable manner. Under this policy, 77 eco-tourism sites are being developed in different parts, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamsala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur and Rekong Peo.

Eco-tourism operators have already been selected for seven popular sites: Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla; Solang Nallah and Kasol in Parvati Valley, both in Kullu district. The remaining sites are being developed in phases. Visitors will be able to enjoy eco-friendly activities like trekking, bird watching, forest camping, jungle walks, homestays and nature interpretation trails.

An important component of the eco-tourism policy is to involve locals. Eco-tourism committees have been formed in each forest circle to oversee these projects. Local youth are being trained as nature guides and workers. So far, more than 70 guides and 135 multi-purpose workers have been trained, providing employment while encouraging environmental stewardship.

