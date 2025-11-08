Now, Firozpur will get all necessary attention, resources: MoS Ravneet Bittu on Vande Bharat train's launch

New Delhi, Nov 8 Firozpur witnessed the launch of the Vande Bharat Express on Saturday, with Union Minister of State Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, highlighting the significance of the new service for the border district.

Speaking at the event, Bittu said, "Firozpur, neglected by many previous governments, will receive all the necessary attention and resources under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

The Vande Bharat Express, part of the government's push to modernise India's railway infrastructure, promises faster, more comfortable, and convenient travel.

North Eastern Railway DRM Gaurav Agarwal described the modern features of the Vande Bharat, saying, "These trains feature modern coaches with more legroom, automatic door closers, and advanced toilets, offering passengers a much more comfortable and convenient travel experience."

Prime Minister Modi flagged off four Vande Bharat trains on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes, aiming to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time for passengers.

Former Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi underlined the importance of connecting Firozpur directly to the national capital, stating, "Malwa has been directly connected to the national capital, Delhi, with one of the fastest and finest trains in the world. This launch from the border area was much needed. It will boost trade, impact the economy positively, and is a significant step forward. We thank Prime Minister Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this initiative."

Local business leaders also welcomed the launch. Adarsh Vyapar Mandal State President Sanjay Gupta said, "Today, four Vande Bharat trains are being launched, which will enhance rail connectivity among all major cities of Uttar Pradesh. This will boost trade, industry, and tourism, bringing significant benefits to the people and businesses of the state."

Passengers also expressed their satisfaction. A localite said, "The facilities are excellent, and the launch of this Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers. It is a very fast train, providing much-needed relief to travellers who previously faced delays and difficulties. We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister Modi for bringing this service."

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express in Firozpur is expected to boost economic activity, improve regional connectivity, and provide faster, more comfortable travel for passengers, marking a significant step forward for the development of India's border districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor