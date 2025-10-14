Now, 'I love RSS' campaign in Karnataka's Mandya

Bengaluru, Oct 14 Opposing the Congress-led government's consideration to ban Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities following the letter by state RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, supporters of the Sangh have launched 'I Love RSS' campaign in Karnataka's Mandya district on Tuesday.

Volunteers held posters reading 'I Love RSS' and raised slogans. They also pasted posters on vehicles and shops, criticising the government.

The poster campaign was flagged off in front of the Post Office of Mandya city. The posters read that those who love RSS are lovers of the country.

Meanwhile, MLC C.T. Ravi said that Minister Kharge is somehow trying to stay in business by criticising the RSS.

BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath stated that the central leadership of Congress has given him "supari" (contract) to launch attacks against the RSS.

"Priyank Kharge should be cautious. He doesn't know about the RSS, the organisation is too powerful, he won't even realise about the consequences," he warned.

Priyank Kharge had written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding a ban on RSS activities in public spaces and in the premises of schools and college grounds stirring a controversy.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had later stated that he has directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to examine the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government against the RSS and consider implementing it in Karnataka as well.

"Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter demanding initiation of action on lines with Tamil Nadu government to stop the RSS using the government land. I have given directions to the Chief Secretary in this regard. I have directed to look into what has been done in the Tamil Nadu in this regard and take action," the CM stated.

Priyank Kharge stated on Tuesday that he and his family have been "subjected to threats and abuse" for the past two days for questioning the RSS and demanding a ban on its activities in public spaces.

