Now, nurse assaulted in West Bengal, accused arrested

Kolkata, Oct 23 A man has been arrested on the charges of assaulting a female nurse in West Bengal's Birbhum district, said the police on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kaijuli Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC), located in the Mohammad Bazar area on Wednesday evening.

The accused was identified as Rajib Kahar.

According to police, the incident occurred when the nurse was returning home after finishing her work at BPHC.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kahar entered the primary health centre and started asking the nurse for various medicines, and later, suddenly attacked her with stones.

The accused kept hitting her on the head, after which locals rushed to the spot and caught the youth.

Later, the officers of Mohammad Bazar Police Station arrested the accused.

The victim was identified as Rina Mondal. She has been admitted to Suri Super Speciality Hospital, where she got 22 stitches on her head.

"The nurse received serious injuries to her head. She required 22 stitches. The accused has been arrested. An investigation is on to find out why the accused attacked the female nurse," said a senior officer of Birbhum district police. The incident created a sensation in the area.

A few days ago, a female doctor at Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chatterjee Medical College and Hospital was assaulted in Howrah district.

The female junior doctor was working in the maternity ward at the time of the attack.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, including from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

The junior doctor alleged that one of the attackers twisted her hand while the other allegedly slapped her on the neck. It is alleged that some of the group even threatened to rape her and kill her. Later, the ward nurse and other staff rescued her from the attackers.

The junior doctor lodged a written complaint with the Uluberia police station, after which four accused, including a traffic home guard, have been arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor