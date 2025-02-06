Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP

New Delhi, Feb 6 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Thursday claimed that Pakistan will now take the help of Hamas for terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The VHP leader shared on social media platform 'X' that on Wednesday, Hamas commander Khaled al-Qaddoumi and other Pakistani terrorists were spotted during a rally in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

He further claimed that Pakistan's Intelligence agency ISI is playing an important role in this "terrorist alliance".

Slamming the Hamas sympathisers and "radical Muslims" in India, who have been raking up the Gaza issue, raising 'Philippines Zindabad' slogans in Parliament and shedding tears for global terrorists, he questioned their silence on the issue.

"Will they not utter a single word over this issue?" he said, adding "Shouldn't they protest against terrorism as they did in support of Gaza."

He said: "Now all these anti-India elements have been exposed once again."

Bansal's remark came after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders, and senior Hamas representatives, took part in Pakistan's propaganda exercise recently.

The rally indicates Pakistan's involvement with terrorist organisations to fuel unrest in the region.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently shared that after the abrogation of Article 370, terror incidents in J&K have reduced by 70 per cent.

The Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 in 2019, bringing about socio-economic development in the Union Territory.

It removed unjust laws, bringing equity and fairness to those discriminated against for ages who are now getting their due along with comprehensive development in the region.

With the abrogation, central laws, enjoyed by other citizens of the country, are now available to the people of J&K and Ladakh.

All these positive changes are taking Kashmir towards the path of peace and progress.

Recently, Assembly elections were held peacefully in J&K after a long gap with the UT recording a good voter turnout and electing a new government of the people in a peaceful manner.

