Now parents in villages and cities have started supporting their daughters, says UPSC topper Shruti Sharma

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the results of the civil services examination 2021. Which Shruti Sharma has topped the exams. Around 685 candidates have qualified for the test the further details are still yet to be shared.

Talking to the media, Shruti Sharma said “Now that I have got a chance, I am happy that I will serve the country. I made my second attempt this time as I had to give the paper in Hindi in the first attempt due to the wrong filling of the form, in which I was left behind by just one number. This time I wrote the paper in English and cleared the exam. Papa got very emotional when he came to know and he is coming back to Delhi, I was elated to see the happiness of my parents."

“Now parents in villages and cities have started supporting their daughters. Because of which girls are moving forward,” she added.



After Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).