Now poster war breaks out between BJP & DMK in TN over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks

Chennai, Sep 6 After a war of words between DMK and BJP leaders over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, the two parties are now slugging it out in posters.In towns like Madurai, Erode, Coimbatore, Salem, Kanyakumari and Chennai several posters appeared on the row, both against and for Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu DMK youth wing secretary and state minister for Sports and Youth Affairs had while speaking in a public function organised by progressive writers forum said that "Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated like the eradication of mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and Corona".

The statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken up by the BJP at the national level and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the DMK leader was calling for Genocide of 80 per cent Hindus in the country.

BJP cadres pasted posters across Tamil Nadu echoing the statement of Amit Shah that Udhayanidhi Stalin was calling for a genocide of Hindus.

DMK retorted in the same vein and erected banners and pasted posters appreciating the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin stating that he was speaking about the caste differences in Sanatana Dharma and not against the Hindu religion.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said that DMK was like "cancer and will be treated by the principles of Sanatana Dharma". He also said that the DMK was a communal political party that relies extensively on Muslim and Christian voters "whose votes were decided at their respective places of worship".

