"Now Serving the Real Truth": McDonald's Responds to Allegations of Fake Cheese By FDA

Remember, the Maharashtra FDA took action against fast food giant McDonald's, accusing them of substituting real cheese with other items in their burgers and nuggets. Following this suspension of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, the chain has removed the term "cheese" from various menu items. The FDA urged McDonald's to implement corrective measures statewide and nationally.

Following the controversy, MacDonald released a new ad stating, "Now serving the real truth." Since 1996, McDonald's India has always been serving 100% real cheese. They claim that NABL-accredited labs confirm that McDonald's uses 100% real cheese and no cheese analogues or substitutes. FSSAI verifies that McDonald's India's (W&S) products contain cheese and do not contain any analogues in the dairy context or any form.

Read More: Maharashtra FDA Takes Action Against McDonald's Over Use of Fake Cheese

Mc Donald Uses cheese analogues said FDA

FDA commissioner Abhimanyu Kale told TOI that the omission of such crucial details is outright misleading for consumers and could have health implications. "During the inspection, our officers did not find any mention of cheese analogues anywhere. Items like 'cheese nuggets', 'cheesy dip', and 'cheeseburger' were being labeled as such without indicating that the cheese was a substitute," he said. "Most other fast-food pizza and burger joints could be indulging in the same practice. We plan to investigate these chains as well."

The action against McDonald's started in Oct with an inspection of their Kedgaon branch in Ahmednagar. FDA issued a show-cause notice to the establishment upon discovering at least eight items contained cheese analogues. Despite McDonald's contesting the action, the outlet's license was suspended as their explanation was deemed unsatisfactory. McDonald's wrote to FDA in Dec saying they have renamed the products by deleting the word "cheese".

However, McDonald's denied using substitutes. "Regarding the removal of the word 'cheese' from our menu at McDonald's stores in Maharashtra, we want to reassure our customers that we use only real, quality cheese in all our products containing cheese. We are actively working with the relevant authorities on this matter," a spokesperson from McDonald's India (W&S) said. The company shared letters from their cheese suppliers saying the cheese sauce used in frozen cheese nuggets is produced by Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd and was not analogue.