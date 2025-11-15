Nowgam Blast: 9 Killed, Over 20 Injured in Massive Explosion at Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 15, 2025 08:52 IST

A massive blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam on Friday night. According to the media reports, 9 people were killed and 29 others injured in the explosion. The blast occurred inside the police station where explosives linked to a ‘white-collar’ terror module had been stored by Jammu and Kashmir Police after being recovered in Haryana.

Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigative Agency were inside the station at the time. The explosion sparked a large fire, destroying parts of the police station and several vehicles nearby. The impact was strong enough to be heard several kilometres away.

The explosion comes days after a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least 10 people.

