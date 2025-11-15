Nowgam Blast: 9 Killed, Over 20 Injured in Massive Explosion at Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir

A massive blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam on Friday night. According to the media reports, 9 people were killed and 29 others injured in the explosion. The blast occurred inside the police station where explosives linked to a ‘white-collar’ terror module had been stored by Jammu and Kashmir Police after being recovered in Haryana.

J&K | 9 dead and several injured in the blast near Nowgam Police Station last night. Further details awaited: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025

Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigative Agency were inside the station at the time. The explosion sparked a large fire, destroying parts of the police station and several vehicles nearby. The impact was strong enough to be heard several kilometres away.

The explosion comes days after a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least 10 people.