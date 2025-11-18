Nowgam explosion: CM Omar Abdullah visits families; seeks clarity on blast

Srinagar, Nov 18 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the families of those killed and also those injured in the Nowgam police station blast and said the people deserve clear answers about the circumstances that led to the accidental explosion.

Office of the J&K CM said on X, “Today morning, the Chief Minister visited the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Nowgam Police Station accidental explosion. He offered heartfelt condolences, prayed for Jannah for the departed souls and assured every possible support from the Government in this hour of grief.

“Chief Minister also visited the injured at a local hospital in Nowgam today morning. He reviewed their treatment and interacted with Doctors and attendants. He directed for the best possible medical care, reaffirming that the wellbeing of the injured remains immediate priority," the post further mentioned.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Sogami and MLA Chanapora Mushtaq Guroo.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the injured at Ujala Cygnus Hospital in Nowgam area, Omar Abdullah questioned how such a large quantity of explosive material reached the police premises and why and how the incident was allowed to occur.

He said the blast claimed the lives of individuals who had no connection with government functions.

“A tailor and a photographer were among those killed. Even a man from the administration lost his life. How and why this happened should be explained. This incident should not have happened,” he said.

Omar Abdullah praised the medical staff of Ujala Hospital for their prompt response.

“The staff here showed courage and treated the injured with full dedication. I am really thankful to them,” he said.

He reiterated that the public expects transparency and a thorough explanation regarding the storage and handling of sensitive material inside the police station.

The J&K government has already announced Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Nowgam police station blast and Rs one lakh for the injured.

