NPP aims to restore lasting peace in Manipur, opposes state's division: Meghalaya CM Sangma

Imphal, Oct 10 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said that his National People's Party (NPP) has been working to resolve the issues affecting the people of Manipur and to restore lasting peace and normalcy in the state.

CM Sangma, who is also the National President of the NPP, arrived in Manipur's capital Imphal on Thursday and held a series of meetings with party leaders, MLAs, various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

The NPP supremo categorically stated that his party does not support the demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

"We never support the bifurcation of Manipur or any demand for a separate administration. We always urge all communities to sit across the table and resolve issues through dialogue," CM Sangma told the media.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023, almost all Kuki-Zo organisations and ten MLAs, including seven BJP legislators belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribal communities, have been demanding a separate administration, such as a Union Territory with a legislature.

CM Sangma said that the NPP is the only national political party that truly works for the interests of the people of the Northeast region.

"We are not a high-command-based party. We frame our policies and strategies keeping the interests of the people and the region as our top priority, not the interests of the political party," the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

He added that the NPP is the voice of the eight Northeastern states and has now spread across the region.

The NPP, which has organisational bases and MLAs in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh besides Meghalaya, won seven seats in the 2023 Manipur Assembly elections.

In Meghalaya, the BJP with two MLAs supports the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by CM Sangma. He clarified that though the NPP had earlier withdrawn its support from the BJP government in Manipur due to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s alleged failure to handle the crisis, the party remains a partner of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We are with the BJP-led NDA and various governments in the Northeast region, and we will continue to remain with the NDA," the NPP National President stated.

He added that the NPP always listens to the people's voice and works sincerely to serve the region.

Referring to his meeting with Governor Bhalla on Thursday, Sangma said he discussed the suggestions received from various leaders, CSOs, MLAs, and stakeholders during his series of meetings.

"We told the Governor that our party is working in Manipur to bring back normalcy and lasting peace. We received a positive response from him," he said. The NPP chief said his visit was aimed at meeting local leaders, community representatives, internally displaced people (IDPs), and stakeholders to assess the ground situation and promote normalcy in the state.

"Several efforts have been made to resolve the ethnic crisis. While some progress has been achieved, challenges remain. More engagement is needed to ensure complete peace," he told the media.

CM Sangma emphasised that the formation of a popular and democratic government is key to achieving lasting peace and stressed the need for collective efforts from all stakeholders.

When asked about expanding the NPP’s presence in Manipur, he said: "Our priority is restoring peace and normalcy. Elections are far off; serving the people comes first."

CM Sangma said he would leave for Dimapur (Nagaland) on Friday to hold discussions with CSOs of the Kuki-Zo community and IDPs from Kangpokpi district and to pay tributes at the residence of the late NPP Manipur President and MLA N. Kayisii in Senapati district, a Naga community inhabited areas.

The NPP had withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur on November 17 last year, claiming that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's government had "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, had seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. However, the withdrawal did not affect the Biren Singh government, as the BJP has 37 MLAs and is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and three Independents.

NPP MLA N. Kayisii, who was also the party's Manipur unit president, died on January 18 after a prolonged illness, leaving the party with six legislators in the House at present.

