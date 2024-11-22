NPP asks members not to attend meeting called by Biren govt

Imphal, Nov 22 The National People's Party (NPP), which withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur on November 17 alleging that it has completely failed to resolve the ethnic crisis and restore normalcy, has asked its MLAs and leaders not to attend meetings convened by the Biren government, failing which disciplinary action will be taken.

Referring to the withdrawal of support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, N. Kayisii, state NPP President in an advisory said that everyone was advised to abstain from attending any meeting convened by the Biren government.

"Furthermore, you are required to inform or seek permission from the NPP state President or National President (Conrad K. Sangma) before giving any official press/media statement in any form," Kayisii said.

"It is crucial that all Party members strictly adhere to this decision. Failure to adhere to these guidelines may result in disciplinary action, as such actions could be perceived as undermining the party's position," the NPP advisory said.

Copies of the advisory were given to all seven NPP MLAs of Manipur, Y. Joykumar Singh, party National Vice-President, all executive members and all Working Presidents of different units in Manipur.

NPP supremo and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma earlier clarified that the withdrawal of support is only from the Biren Singh-led government, not from the BJP or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We are also supporting the BJP-led government in Arunachal Pradesh and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led government in Nagaland," he had said.

With 12 MLAs in Nagaland and two members in Meghalaya, the BJP has been supporting the NDPP-dominated government in Nagaland and NPP-dominated Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Chief Minister Sangma respectively.

Chief Minister Sangma earlier said that there is no confidence left in the regime of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the trouble-torn state.

The NPP Chief also urged the Centre to take serious note of what is happening in Manipur now and take urgent steps to restore peace and normalcy besides reinstatement of trust and confidence of the people in the government.

If there is a leadership change in the Manipur government and a positive impact in that change, the NPP would consider supporting the Manipur government again, he added.

However, with the withdrawal of support by the NPP, the BJP government in Manipur faces no imminent threat of instability as the party has 32 legislators, and has support from the Janata Dal-United's six members, the Naga People’s Front's five members and three Independent legislators.

However, ever since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, 10 tribal MLAs, including seven BJP legislators, have been boycotting the Assembly and demanding a separate administration or Union Territory for the tribals in Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor